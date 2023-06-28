A Celebration of Life for Mr Joshua “JT” Turner, 17, of Decatur, Alabama will be 11:00 AM Thursday, June 29, 2023 at First Baptist Church with Minister Austin Dupper officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service. Inhumation will be Saturday in Illinois.
First Quarter
The game began with a Kickoff between Richard Adair and Latasha Turner. As a result on July 23, 2005, a field goal of a bouncing baby boy weighing 7lbs, 12oz, named Joshua Mason Omarion Turner was born.
Second Quarter
Joshua attended United Educational Cultural Academy along with Nathan Hale in Illinois until he moved to Decatur, Alabama, where he attended school in the Decatur City School System.
Third Quarter
While in seventh grade, the union between the Decatur Red Raiders was established. He went on to play Running Back and Defensive Back and was also an amazing member of the Track team. In his Senior year, Decatur snapped a seven-game losing streak against their rival, Austin, with a 28-14 win! They moved forward to the second round of playoffs. Joshua graduated with a 3.4 GPA and over $24,000 in college grant scholarships. He planned on attending Bethel University in the fall of 2023.
Fourth Quarter
On Friday, June 23, 2023, around 12:31 PM, God threw a pass and Joshua caught it, making his final touchdown and ultimately winning the game of life. Although he is no longer here physically, his quiet, loving spirit will forever live. Joshua will be remembered by family and friends as “JT Smooth” and “Mr. Jerk Face.” Not only did he bring life to everyone he came in contact with, he also gave the gift of life by being a donor.
His memory will be cherished by his mother and father, LaTasha Turner and Richard Adair II; one sister, Raniyah Adair; two brothers, Devin Turner and Richard Adair III; grandparents, Annette Turner (Kevin Carter), Sandra Adair, and Richard Adair (Nina Adair); aunts, Tamara Turner Kehl (Carlos Kehl), Stephanie Adair, Rashia Adair, Ronika Rice, Erma Bruce, Brenda Adair Sanders, and Tenille Boyd; great-aunts, Etta Turner, Wanda Turner, and Dorothy Turner; great-uncles, Abner Turner (Gwen Turner) and Curtis Turner; love of his life, Nadia Gladney; and a host of other friends.
