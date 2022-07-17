DECATUR — Joshua Laron Kelso, 37, born September 30, 1984 passed away on July 11, 2022.
He was a loving and caring person who was loved by many, and had the biggest heart in the world.
He leaves behind his father, mother, sister, brother and one son.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.