TOWN CREEK
Joy L. Coan, 87, of Town Creek passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Cottage of the Shoals. Visitation will be from 5:30 till 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mt. Hope Methodist Church. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Methodist Cemetery.
Born on December 16, 1932 in Russellville, Mrs. Coan was a member of Mount Hope Methodist Church and she enjoyed quilting and cooking.
Survivors include her children, Roland Coan (Carol), Justin Coan (Marguerite), and Katrina Tyler (Kevin); grandchildren, Victoria Hayes (Teddy), Robin Coan (Eron), Skylar Rogers, Stacey Rogers (Julianna), Jordan Coan, Canaan Coan, and Noah Coan; great grandchildren, Owen Hayes, Cassidy Rogers, Alex Hayes, Austyn Rogers, KayLee Coan, Tyler Rogers, and Will Coan. Mrs. Coan was blessed with several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Coan was preceded in death by her husband, Newton Elbert Coan; parents, Wesley and Bessie Johnson; siblings, Pauline Malone, Helen Myrick (Gene), Elen Johnson, Gladys Garrett (Aussie), Essie Lassater (James), Elouise Coggins (D.C.), and Jack Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Robin Coan, Skylar Rogers, Stacey Rogers, Jordan Coan, Canaan Coan, Noah Coan, and Teddy Hayes.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at Cottage of the Shoals, Helen Keller Hospital and Compassus Hospice.
