DECATUR — Joyce Ann Richardson Bateman, 78, went home to be with the Lord while encircled by her children on May 30, 2020.
Joyce was born on August 18, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri. She faithfully pursued motherhood as a high calling, raising her children to know, love, obey, and exalt Jesus Christ. She was a passionate student and gifted teacher of Scripture, influencing multiple generations to follow Christ. She was a member of First Bible Church.
A graveside service will be held privately with her family at Roselawn Cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Reverend Steve Bateman and Reverend Paul Rhoads officiating.
She was mother to Steve Bateman (Lori), Sherry Bateman Sprecher (Bob) and Julie Bateman Rhoads (Paul). She was grandmother to Josh Bateman (Whitney), Joy Bateman Conway (Sean), Olivia Sprecher, Jordan Sprecher, Jacob Rhoads, Annie Rhoads and Matt Rhoads. She was great-grandmother to Summer Lynn Bateman, Ethan Conway and Zoey Conway. She was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews.
She currently awaits the glorious return of the Lord Jesus Christ and the resurrection of the body.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.