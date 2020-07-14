DECATUR — Joyce Ann Shaddrix, 68, of Decatur, passed away on July 12, 2020. Her visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15th at Roselawn Funeral Home from 10 until 11 a.m. Her Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Buringtree Memorial Gardens. Bro. Jeff Sellars will be officiating.
She is survived by her children, Tracy Dean, Christie Johnson, Tommy Hayes and Mike Hayes; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John Riggins, and her husband, Dwight Shaddrix.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Dean, Nick Flannagin, Taylor Crow, Billy Jack Graves, Logan Parker and Tommy Hayes.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family, and asks that all who come for the service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
