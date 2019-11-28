SOMERVILLE
Funeral service for Joyce Anne Cowart, 79, will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Grace Point Baptist Church with Brother Jack Bailey and Brother Don Murphy officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Her body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cowart died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born August 25, 1940, in Morgan County to Colonel Nute Kirby and Mccellar Lorene Clemons Kirby. She was employed as a substitute teacher for the Morgan County Schools for 26 years, was a homemaker and also worked as a school crossing guard for Decatur Police Department. Mrs. Cowart was a member of Grace Point Baptist Church. She loved to quilt, cook and go camping.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Gina Kay Cowart; three brothers, James Kirby, Buddy Kirby and Doyle Wayne Kirby and a sister, Rachel Bell.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas S. “Sam” Cowart; two sons, Michael T. Cowart (Youlanda) and David N. Cowart (Lora); one daughter, Candy Cowart Roden (Jon); three brothers, Charles Kirby (Carlynn), Harvey Kirby (Melody) and Bob Kirby (Sharron); one sister, Shirley Kirby; nine grandchildren, Caitlin Cowart, Carley Sasser, Jake Cowart, Jenna Cowart, Ethan Cowart, Emily Cowart, Wyatt Roden, Kaydee Roden and Luke Roden; and one great-grandchild, Leilani Cowart.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Taylor Sasser, Jake Cowart, Wyatt Roden, Luke Roden, Landon Hornbuckle and Ethan Cowart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.