DECATUR — Joyce Anne Davenport passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on February 4, 2020. She was born on January 18, 1934 to Charles McKinley Williams and Amanda Roulston Anderson Williams in Gadsden, AL and graduated from Emma Samson High School. She married her high school sweetheart. J. Felton Davenport in 1952. Mrs. Davenport was a resident of Decatur and member of First Baptist Church of Decatur since 1962. She sang in the choir and women’s ensemble and served on the Hospitality Committee for many years. She loved hostessing family and friends, especially the “Birthday Girls” with the assistance of her long-time friend Benda Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers and her husband.
She is survived by one daughter, Dana Davenport Bishop and her husband, Paul, and one son, Jon Davenport and his fiancee’, Alison Love, both of Decatur; three grandchildren, Justin Bishop and his wife, Haley of Madison, Caroline Bishop of Decatur and Anna Kate Davenport of Speake; two great-granddaughters.
The Celebration of Life Service for Anne will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church. Anne will be Laid to Rest in Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Decatur. Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Joyce Anne Davenport.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.