HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Joyce Blackmon, 74, will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM at West Hartselle Baptist Church with Reverend Greg Lee officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery in Vinemont. Visitation will be Thursday, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Ms. Blackmon died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 18, 1945, in Cullman County to Doyle Belton Walker and Stella Mae York Walker. She was a valued employee of the Hartselle City School System as an Administrative Assistant and Support Personnel, prior to her retirement. She was a dedicated member of West Hartselle Baptist Church.
She loved her church family and appreciated their support during her illness. She was a loyal friend, but most all, a loving mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Kathryn Maddox and her husband, Joe Maddox and a daughter-in-law, Deborah Blackmon.
Survivors include a son, Russell Blackmon; a daughter, Candice Blackmon Rorie (Dan); a brother, Jack Walker (Vivian); a sister, Linda Walker; three grandchildren, Austin Blackmon, McKenzie Rorie and Rylie Rorie and several nieces and nephews.
