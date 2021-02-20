DECATUR— Emily Joyce Hoffman Bright, 70, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10:10 a.m., a victim of Covid-19.
Joyce was born on February 9, 1951, in Albertville, AL to Ann and Henry Hoffman, who both survive her. She enjoyed her employment of many years at White and Oakes Law Firm until her retirement. She was an active member at Fairview Baptist Church and a volunteer at Hospice of the Valley. She was a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ and now abides with Him through eternity.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard G. Bright. She is also survived by her three children, Jason Bright of Jacksonville, FL, Deanna Lyons (John) of Decatur, and Justin Bright (Gai) of Bangkok, Thailand; nine grandchildren, Trevor, Blaine, Jack, Hannah, Emily Grace, Lauren, Ellie, Emma, and Sadie Kate; identical twin brothers, Lane (Cheryl), Wayne (Donna), and sister, Gail Lett (Doc); as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Neighborhood Christian Center or Fairview Baptist Church of Decatur.
