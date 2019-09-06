WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE
Joyce J. Spain, age 81 went to be with her late husband, Loyd Spain from her home on a hill in Waynesboro, Tennessee on September 4th, 2019. Joyce leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Joy Calvert and Ashley Calvert; her granddaughter, Melissa; two grandsons, Daniel and Alex Calvert and her great-granddaughter, Sarah Calvert, all of Mississippi, as well as her sister, Linda and her husband, Jack Clemons of Alabama.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Spain; her four sons, Billy, Sammy, Loyd Jr. and Kenny and two daughters, Beth and Kimberly; her parents, Albert and Lucille Walker; as well as her sister, Ann Dooley.
Funeral services for Joyce Spain will be held on Saturday, September 7th at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, 711 Memorial Dr. SW, Decatur, AL. Open visitation begins at 11 a.m. on September 7th followed by her memorial service at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Jonathan Leasor and other family members will serve as her pallbearers.
