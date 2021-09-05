DECATUR — Joyce Kelsoe Stover Bryant of Decatur passed away August 24, 2021, at the age of 80. A family graveside service was held on August 27, 2021.
Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen Stover; second husband, Doyle Bryant; daughter, Susan Denise Stover; brother-in-law, Jerry Moore; and parents, James Hollie Kelsoe and Elizabeth Blaxton Kelsoe. She is survived by her beloved dog, Cee Cee; daughter, Angela Stover Oliver (Carey); grandson, John Carey Oliver; granddaughter, Mary Leigh Oliver; stepson, Christopher Bryant; stepgranddaughter, Amy Bryant Earls; sister, Judi Kelsoe Moore; nieces, Elizabeth Moore Willingham (Dennis), Kristy Moore Hornbeck (Jason); nephews, Jason Moore and Josh Moore.
Joyce loved all animals, but especially her dogs. BeauDee, Dapples, Dee Dee, and Pearl preceded her in death, but she held them close to her heart. She also loved flamingos. What started as a practical joke grew into a life-long collection, gifted by family and friends. Some called her ‘The Flamingo Lady.’
Many knew Joyce from her days at the Hallmark store. She loved collecting and gifting Hallmark ornaments and decorating up to 13 trees at Christmas.
Joyce loved deeply. She loved music and dancing, plants and her garden. She was a talented and prolific writer. She wrote treasured, heartfelt and funny letters and stories. She was always the life of the party, and telling funny stories was a gift. The memory of Joyce’s laugh is her gift to her family.
She loved her family, but especially her grand-babies, the “loves of (her) life”. They spent days riding the golf cart, kicking mushrooms, collecting rocks, and eating marshmallows and cheese puffs. She would say to her family, “You are in my heart” and that she was “so blessed”. She shared their every emotion.
Joyce spent many joyous times with her “precious sister, Judi”. They spent more time together than intended, as they always got lost on their travels. Joyce’s recounting of these events was the highlight of many family gatherings. Joyce made absolutely everyone feel special and she will be greatly missed.
The family is grateful for the loving care Joyce received and requests memorial gifts be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation, designated to the Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care Fund. Donations may be mailed to Huntsville Hospital Foundation, 801 Clinton Avenue East, Huntsville, Alabama 35801, or made online at huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.
