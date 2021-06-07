ELKMONT — Joyce Anderson Moss, age 82, passed away Saturday June 5, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, at Spry Funeral Home with Donald Terry officiating. Visitation will be from noon, until service time, on Tuesday. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- India to provide free vaccines to all in major policy shift
- Stocks wobble in early trading, pull back from record highs
- 2 arrested in California road rage killing of 6-year-old
- Why you should consider a ‘second city’ trip in 2021
- Probe: Cyprus wrongly issued passports despite warnings
- Pulisic scores in extra time, US beats Mexico 3-2
- Jeff Bezos riding his own rocket in July, joining 1st crew
- The Latest: Schwartzman reaches quarterfinals at French Open
Most Read
Articles
- Hartselle police charge stepfather with girl's abuse and mom with trying to conceal it
- Local ACT scores see 5-year decline, except Hartselle
- Queen of the Classroom: Lee Lott, longtime Decatur City Schools educator, to retire after 38 years
- Former Decatur police officer's discrimination lawsuit set for February trial
- Man who got mistrial on charge of attempted murder of officer sues Decatur police, jail
- Morgan sheriff: Hartselle man charged with assaulting deputy
- Decatur woman charged with fraudulent use of debit cards
- Leslie Buttram Gillespie
- GE hopes trees will hide trailers from neighbors, upscale development
- Athens’ McNairy stepping up for the Tide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Police: Gambling raid in response to complaints (4)
- Mo Brooks lashes out at Swalwell, media (4)
- Editorial: Republicans give up on small government (3)
- Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings (3)
- Economists: Rebounding economy, not unemployment benefits, causing staff shortages (3)
- City poised to borrow millions for Sixth Avenue streetscape (3)
- Lifetime gun permits cause financial concern for sheriff (3)
- City loses two most senior Revenue employees after disciplinary actions (2)
- Controversy mars 6A championship (2)
- Kenneth Vandiver (2)
- Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess (2)
- Alabama officer who stomped man facing disciplinary action (2)
- Martin Schram: Liz Cheney — the last GOP leader still standing tall (2)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Decatur man earns spot in Steak Cookoff Association's World Championship (1)
- Black women's next targets: Governorships and U.S. Senate seats (1)
- Democrats walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions (1)
- Orr not running for Congress, seeks to stay in State House (1)
- Anger comes out as ambulance board votes on ordinance recommendation (1)
- Another victim of the Floyd killing: The right to protest (1)
- Athens eliminated after two losses at state tournament (1)
- Frank H. Price Jr. (1)
- Should Congress form an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack? (1)
- Hudson Road to be closed several weeks (1)
- Should the Decatur City Council allow ambulances to take nine rather than eight minutes to respond to in-city emergency calls? (1)
- Police: Rape suspect unwittingly messaged 11-year-old victim's father (1)
- Local ACT scores see 5-year decline, except Hartselle (1)
- Editorial: Legislature finally OKs medical marijuana (1)
- New bank plans to open in city (1)
- Mildred Frances Hamilton Andrew (1)
- Mayor proposes more mowing, litter pickup for Beltline, US 31 South (1)
- Rita Hutchens Gilbert (1)
- Lifeguard shortage impacting Decatur, Hartselle pools (1)
- Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana (1)
- Perfection: Tide's Fouts throws WCWS perfect game (1)
- Officials interested in growing the Farmers Market (1)
- Segregationist former Alabama Gov. John Patterson dies at 99 (1)
- Former Decatur police officer's discrimination lawsuit set for February trial (1)
- Alabama Jubilee wraps up with Monday morning flights; child struck by vehicle Sunday (1)
- Man who got mistrial on charge of attempted murder of officer sues Decatur police, jail (1)
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces run for another term (1)
- Paving of Sixth Avenue scheduled to start in June (1)
- Police track capital murder suspect through surveillance cameras (1)
- More US citizens apprehended for moving drugs over border (1)
- Grammy-winning band and songwriter to perform at the Princess (1)
- Downtown Commons project remains on wish list after more than 2 decades (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.