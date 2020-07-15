Moulton — Juan “Bo” Agee, 86, of Moulton, AL passed away July 8, 2020 at
Vanderbilt Medical Hospital in Nashville, TN.
His burial service will be private with Bro. Wendell Bennett and Bro. Barry Cater officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. He will be laid to rest in Moulton Memory Gardens on July 15, 2020.
Bo was born in Moulton, AL to Clarance Agee and Leola Blaxton Agee
on May 17, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Agee.
He is survived by his wife, Wynema “Willie” Harris Agee; daughter, Alison Agee Martin (George) of Nashville, TN and son, Jeffrey L. Day (Susan) of Decatur, AL; four grandchildren, Amy Lewter, Jonathan Martin, Austin Day and Elizabeth Day.
Bo was a faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Family requests donations be made to Harmony Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
