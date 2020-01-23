HARTSELLE — A Memorial service for Judi Sisk, 69, will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Ms. Sisk passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born December 18, 1950 in Texas to Joel Smith and Evelyn Mayes Smith.
She spent much of her childhood in New Mexico and Texas, moved to Wichita, KS in her early 20’s, settling in North Alabama in 1986. She was a longtime employee of The Boeing Company and was enjoying her retirement from United Launch Alliance (ULA).
Judi was well-known for her sense of humor, incredible generosity, and strong independent spirit. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing Yatzhee, and watching her shows with her friends and neighbors. She loved all things Texas, including tamales, brisket, and Texas A&M football.
Judi is survived by her daughters, Jaime Sisk and Robyn Bragg; son-in-law, Michael Bragg and granddaughters, Riley Bragg, Evie McDaniel, Ruby McDaniel and Hazel McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Davy Smith and Jody Smith.
Donations in Judi’s memory may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Lung Association at action.lung.org.
