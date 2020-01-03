GALIEN, MICHIGAN — Funeral service for Judith Ann Wynn, 75, will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Coots officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.
Ms. Wynn died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Lakeland Hospital. She was born July 17, 1944, in West Virginia to Luther S. Adkins and Margie V. Browning Adkins. Raised in Mineral City, WV, she was a member of Claypool United Methodist Church and graduated from Man High School. Judith also attended Baltimore Business School. She met the love of her life, John Wynn, in New York City and married John on May 28, 1967. They raised their three children, Jeff, Paul and Melissa together and later called Town Creek, AL their home. Judy was a member of First Baptist Church in Town Creek.
Judy later returned to West Virginia to be with her sisters and after an illness, moved to Michigan to live with her son, Jeff.
She loved roses, working in her yard, spending time with her family, singing in the church choir, sharing her testimony and traveling with her husband.
She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will truly be missed by many.
Preceding her in death were her husband, John Wynn; her parents; and two sisters, Janet Grimmett and Joyce Brown.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Wynn (Tina), Galien, MI and Paul Wynn (Stacy), Panama City, FL; a daughter, Melissa Wynn (Tony Dunevent), Panama City, FL; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
