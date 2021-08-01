DECATUR — Private Memorial service for Judith Kaye Lamon, 72, of Decatur will be at Midway Memorial Gardens with Benny Sivley officiating and Parkway Funeral Home assisting the family.
Mrs. Lamon died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 23, 1948, to James Alton Richards and Willie Mae Sivley Richards. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Farrel Lamon.
Survivors include daughters, Amanda (Stacey) Letson and Christie (Brent) Burney; brothers, Mike (Linda) Richards and David (Anna) Richards; sister, Pat (Jerry) Lane; grandchildren, Schyler Burney, Alia Letson, Ezra Burney.
Memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church or Amedisys Hospice of Decatur.
