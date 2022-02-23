DECATUR — Judith Lavern Flack Jackson, age 80, of Decatur, Alabama passed from this life on February 21, 2022. Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Jackson, and two daughters, Robin Jackson of Decatur, AL and Angie Jackson Tate (James) of Athens, AL; four grandchildren, Kayla Robbins, Hunter Townson, Zach Bevis and Hannah Bevis.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Olice and Gladys Flack, brother Delbert Flack, and daughter Becky Jackson Townson.
Judy was a lifelong member of the Somerville Road Church of Christ in Decatur.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Flack, Hunter Townson, Doug Townson, Zach Bevis, Coleman Escue and James Tate.
Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur will be directing. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 24th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, with the service beginning at 11:00 AM, officiated by Gary Patton, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Cottage in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee for the exceptional care that was given to our wife and mother. The outpouring of love and affection to her will never be forgotten. Also, thank you to Compassus Hospice of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.