DECATUR — Judith Wrinkle Cook, age 77 of Decatur, Alabama passed away on May 11, 2020 in Lafayette, Louisiana after battling Alzheimer’s.
Judy was born in El Paso, Texas, April 19, 1943, to the parents of Doug and Sybil Wrinkle. She was married to Bradley C. Cook, Sr.
Judy is survived by her daughter-in-law, Leah Cook, son, Jack G. Cook; daughter-in-law, Gwen Cook, son, Michael Ray Cook; seven grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley C. Cook and son, Bradley C. Cook, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. with graveside service to follow.
