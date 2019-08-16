MOULTON — Judy Cameron Rich, 72, died August 14, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Cameron Cemetery. Judy was the daughter of the late Aubrey Cameron.
