DECATUR
Judy Carol Gentry Hudson of Decatur, Alabama passed away on the 5th of September, 2022 with her family by her side.
Judy was born on September 23, 1948 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Arthur and Frances Mae Gentry. She attended Decatur High School and Florence State. As a young woman, her earliest ambition was to be an airline stewardess. Instead, she stepped gracefully and devotedly into her true calling; service to others. Judy shared her gifts of listening and acts of caring with unconditional love throughout people’s hardest and happiest moments. As creative as she was kind, Judy loved music and scrapbooking. Her favorite color, yellow, reflects the warm light that she was.
She is survived by her most precious pride and joy; daughter, Josie Noel Hudson, and granddaughter, Raylee Mae Brown. Also, by her stepgrandchildren, Madison Hurn, Shelby Hudson, Preston Hudson, Ivy Hudson, and her stepgreat-grandchildren, Bailey and Emma Hurn.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Hudson.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 741 Danville Road SW in Decatur. Visiting Hours 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 8th. Service at 3 p.m. Friday, September 9th.
Selfless service is how Judy will be remembered.
In that spirit, please consider a gift to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Judy’s honor.
