ADDISON — Judy Cason Jones, 60, died August 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Sardis No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery, Addison. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.nicholsfuneralhomes.com
