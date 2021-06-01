HUNTSVILLE — Funeral service for Judy King Compton, 76, of Huntsville, will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Vest Officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Compton died on May 29, 2021 at her residence. She was born on January 1, 1945 in Morgan county to Thomas Scott King and Marrie Agnes Hartselle. Mrs. Compton attended Grace river community church. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, friend and neighbor. She would help anyone in need.
Mrs. Compton was Proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond E. Compton; and her sister, Elizabeth Ann King.
Survivors include two sons, Robert “Bill” Compton (Jutte) and James Compton; two daughters, Kelly Compton Long (Mike Muston) and Carla Compton Cazalas (David Cazalas); one brother, Kermit King; and three sisters, Linda “Carolyn” McAbee, Peggy Richards, and Doris King.
Pallbearers will be Chris Long, Joshua Roper, Dylan Compton, Justin Compton, Scott King and Ben Cutcher.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Wyman Gibson, Scott Teel, Kenneth King, Andrew Martin and Gary McAbee.
