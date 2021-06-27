DECATUR — Elsie Jewell Corbin, 86, of Decatur, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. There will be no services at this time. Judy was a native of Anniston, Alabama and a member and past president (1974 - 1976) of VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 4190.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marion Corbin, and parents, William and Annie Mae Messer.
Judy is survived by her children, Charles Alan Corbin (Lynn), Sandra Gail Wright, Ronald Glenn Corbin (Michele), and Janet Corbin Majors (Bob); sisters, Catherine M. Crossley and Vernelle M. Huddelston; grandchildren, Charles M. Corbin, Laura Corbin, Meagan Corbin, Nicole A. Wright, Misty Barber, Jasmine Jackson, Wendy Cosgray, Stephanie M. Hoffner, Joey Lobas, and Zac Lobas; and 13 great-grandchildren.
