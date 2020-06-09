DECATUR — Judy Dawn (Bogle) (Maner) Crim, 84, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 10, 2020, from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Crim was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Maner; son, Lane Maner; stepson, Johnnie R. Crim; parents, Ernest and Goldie Bogle; sisters, Carol Terry and Mayme Slaten; and brothers, James C. Bogle and Joseph D. Bogle.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Crim; granddaughter, Misty Maner-Slater (JoJo); great- granddaughter, Chloe Maner; stepdaughter, Shirley Demetri (Jeff); stepsons, James Crim, Joseph Crim (Arron); five stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and three sisters, Sue Herrin (Milton), Myra Morgan (Dan) and Deborah Springer (Glen).
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family. Please post condolences to www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com.
