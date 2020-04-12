ROGERSVILLE — Mrs. Judy Elizabeth Newton, 73 of Rogersville, AL, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Limestone Health Facility. She was a Member of Hurricane Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a retired Nurse.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Survivors include, daughter, Beth McCafferty (Joe) of Rogersville, AL; son, Rusty Balch (Anissa) of Gainsville, GA; brothers, Ronnie Newton (Gale) of Rogersville, AL, Phil Newton (Lisa) of Rogersville, AL, Tim Newton (Marcia) of Rogersville, AL, and Doug Newton ( Pam) of Rogersville, AL; sister, Margaret Hammnd (Leonard) of Lexington, AL; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
