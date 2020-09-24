TRINITY — Graveside service for Judy Faye Sanchez, 65, of Trinity will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Town Creek Baptist Cemetery with Deacon Rick Chenault officiating and Elliott’s Brown-Service directing.
Mrs. Sanchez died on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 24, 1955 in Lawrence County to Curtis E. Williams and Willard Cottingham Williams, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Yarbrough; and brother, James Williams.
Survivors are husband, Silverio Sanchez; daughters, Rhonda Marshall of Huntsville and Karen Aday (Laron) of Trinity; stepson, Hugo Roberto Sanchez of Tennessee; stepdaughter, Rachael Sanchez of McMinnville, TN; brother, Dwight Williams of Montgomery; sisters, Rosa Mann of Knoxville, TN, Ellen Sullivan, Sarah Shelton, Teresa Williams, all of Trinity.
