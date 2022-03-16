HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Judy Glasgow Spain, 73, was held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Brother Chris Martin and Brother Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation was scheduled.
Mrs. Spain died on March 9, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born September 17, 1948 in Morgan County to Luther Otto Glasgow and Eudelle Landers Glasgow. She was a housewife and homemaker and had worked with Mutual Savings Insurance Company. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William L. Glasgow, Sr. and Rev. Fred O Glasgow, Sr.
Survivors include her daughter, Adra Lawrence (Gearie), Hartselle, AL; sister, Mary Louis Hobbs (Tommy), Eashey, SC; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Dean Glasgow, Decatur, AL; several nieces and nephews and great-niece and nephews.
Please make memorial contributions to the Morgan County Animal Shelter, in lieu of flowers.
