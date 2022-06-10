HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Judy Hargrove, 86, will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Decker officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Hargrove died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Hospice Family Care. She was born May 20, 1936, in Morgan County to Moffett Hodges Crow and Lillie Julia Hardage Crow. She was employed by Mutual of Omaha Insurance as office and clerical personnel, prior to her retirement. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Hargrove; two sons-in-law, Roger Kelso and Terry Barley; her parents and her ex-husband, A.D. Hargrove.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol Johnson and Lynn Kelso; four grandsons, Anthony Lewter (dear friend, Baily), Shawn Lewter (Michelle), Phillip Kelso (Michelle), Justin Kelso (Lori); great-grandchildren, Logan Lewter (girlfriend, Katie), Brancen Lewter, Landon Lewter, Jordan Kelso, Carter Kelso, and Raegan Kelso; two great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Lewter, Shawn Lewter, Logan Lewter, Brancen Lewter, Phillip Kelso and Justin Kelso.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Landon Lewter, Jordan Kelso, Carter Kelso and Raegan Kelso.
