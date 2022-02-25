DECATUR — Judy Hill Green, born on July 31, 1952 and departed this life on February 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother Audrey B. Hill, father Louis Hill and brother Roger Dale Manley.
She is survived her children Robert Allen Knight, Ginger Knight Pennington (Keith), Cathy Lynn Edge (Mick); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Weaver (Curtis), Sharon Carpenter, Vicky Manley; uncle Bill Brazier (Paula) and a host of many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She loved spending time with her family, laughing and playing with her grandchildren. Being a caregiver was her life’s calling and she was a blessing to anyone who needed her care.
Visitation will be held today, February 25 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1 PM in the chapel with Rev. Keith Andrews officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
We offer our special thanks and deep gratitude to many Healthcare professionals of the 3rd Floor and ICU staff at Decatur Morgan Hospital, and River City Center for taking such wonderful care of our sweet loved one.
