MOULTON — Judy Howard Fulks, 76, of Moulton Alabama, went to heaven on November 22, 2021. Her visitation will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Central Park Baptist Church, from 9 - 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. with Brother R.C. Borden, Brother Matt Haines and Brother Jackie Kay officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Judy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, John Fulks; children, Ressa Fulks Chittam (Heath), Lance Fulks (Missy); grandchildren, Chynna Jones Barnett (Chris), Jackson Fulks, John Lawrence Chittam; her brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Denise Howard; her nieces, Dena Jones, Rondi McCord (Joel) and Brooke Edwards (Drew); and special friend, Tori Crow.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Coleman Howard and Reeda Putman Howard and sister, Bonnie Howard Norton.
Judy was born May 1, 1945 in Lexington, Alabama. She was raised in a home that instilled in her a love for the Lord, and was saved at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Judy was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Moulton, Alabama for 38 years. She retired from the Morgan County Health Department in 2002. She has been a faithful member of Central Park Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama since 2010. Judy’s faith in Christ was evident in her unending love and generosity to her family, her church and her community. She was known as a powerful prayer warrior to many. Those who knew her were blessed by her sweet spirit and hospitality. Her gifts of food, cards and fellowship were always there to minister at the right time. Judy will be missed by so many, but her legacy of friendship, encouragement, and love of Jesus Christ will live on for generations to come. Her greatest desire was for her family and friends to ultimately be together in heaven.
Pallbearers include Scott Brandon, Bucky Brown, Tony Crow, Howard Dahlem, Ron Eakes, Jimmie Halbrooks, Phillip Langley, Jeff Mefford, Larry Monk, Doyle Peebles, David Smith, Bryan Wallace, and Jason Wilkerson.
Memorial gifts can be made to The Gideons International or the Central Park Baptist Austin High School Prayer Breakfast.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
