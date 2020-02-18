MOULTON — Judy Kaye Naylor, 69, died February 16, 2020. Elliot Funeral Home will announce arrangements at a later time.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Attorney blames neighborhood for crime problems at client's business
- Demolition work begins on former Calvary Assembly structures
- NORTHWEST REGIONAL ROUNDUP: Area schools go 1-2 in 4A play
- Beijing auto show is latest event delayed by virus fears
- No timeline for US 231 reopening as testing continues
- More rain, ice in Valley forecast
- Sports on TV, Feb. 18, 2020
- Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change
Most Read
Articles
- Testimony: Teacher, student had sex two times
- Authorities: Murder defendant had drugs; victim had previously sold drugs
- Woman apparently wounded by gunshot taken for treatment in Decatur
- Gambling issues prompt push to revoke business license of West Moulton St. store
- Ex-Moulton teacher found not guilty of sex with student
- Austin traffic light in jeopardy
- Thomas 'Tom' Pryor Collins
- Author discusses how Decatur, family and school influenced her debut novel
- Hartselle survives two overtimes to advance
- Morgan judicial candidate pledges experience, compassion, conviction
Images
Videos
Commented
- Fight over online sales taxes coming to a head (5)
- Lawsuit seeks to block construction of Alabama 20 overpass (4)
- Austin traffic light in jeopardy (4)
- New bill would create a state database for concealed carry permits (4)
- Volunteer fire departments 'woefully underfunded' (2)
- Ordinance with penalties for council absences passes (2)
- Morgan judicial candidate pledges experience, compassion, conviction (2)
- DU reports 4.8M gallons of sewer overflows last week, 6.5M for year (2)
- Morris subdivision moving toward March start for road building, site prep (1)
- Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.