HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Judy Moon, age 75, of Hartselle will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Frankie Flack, Brother Charlie Brown and Dr. T. Reynolds Hall officiating with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this evening at the funeral home.
Mrs. Moon, who was born January 11, 1944 in Morgan County to James Malcolm McAnally and Lorane Jackie Vaughn McAnally died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed gardening, her yardwork and collecting antiques. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Melissa Moon.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vaughn Moon; two sons, Jerry V. Moon (Connie) and Jason K. Moon; one brother, Jimmy McAnally and by five grandchildren, Cole Moon, Bradley Moon, Brooklin Moon, Donavon Moon and Hayden Moon.
Donavon Moon, Hayden moon, Bradley Moon, Cole Moon, Carlton Wilson and Ronnie Frazier will serve as pallbearers.
