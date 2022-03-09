DECATUR — Private graveside for Judy Newton Harwell, 71, of Decatur will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Harwell was born on June 8, 1950 to James A. Newton and Cecile W Newton. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ann Slate.
She is survived by two sons, Brandon Harwell and wife, Kelli and Spencer Harwell; brother, Jimmy Newton and wife, Nancy; sister, Ginger Newton; grandchildren, Bailey, Hilton; nieces, Kelli Caldwell, Casie Slate, Rayleigh Dungan; nephews, Robin Slate, Ben Caldwell.
Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
