ROGERSVILLE — Judy Vest Holland, 76 of Rogersville, Alabama, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Mrs. Holland was born February 16, 1944 in Morgan County. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a member of Cedar Grove Church of Christ and a faithful servant of God. Mrs. Holland was a master seamstress (seamstress for Children of Nicaragua and Panama). She was Secretary/Treasure for the Alabama Auctioneers Association, a broker with Holland Realty and Auction.
There will be an 11 a.m. graveside service Saturday at Civitan Cemetery with Randy Baker and Paul Sain officiating. Spry Funeral Home is directing the services. Pallbearers will be Austin Holland, Ben Holland, Drew Holland, Andrew Holland, P.J. Grantland Jr. and Keith Wallace.
Survivors are her husband, Daniel Ross Holland of Rogersville; sons, Patrick Ross Holland of Rogersville and Ashley Heath (Lisa) Holland of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Austin Hunter Holland, Andrew Blake Holland, Benjamin Ross Holland, Caitlin Elisabeth Holland, Thomas Drew Holland, Caroline Brook Holland and Ireland LaNae Holland; sister, Reba Vest Taylor of Hartselle, AL; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Virgil Henry and Mary Thomas Vest; sisters, Edith Vest Wallace Hyatt, Lucille Vest Ball and Janny B. Vest Chaney; brothers, James Edward Vest, Oscar Dawlon Vest, Franklin Henry Vest, Grady Wayne Vest and Jerry D. Vest.
Spry Funeral Home Athens, Alabama.
