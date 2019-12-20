DECATUR — Judy Wilson Carr, 76, of Decatur, passed away on December 15, 2019. Her visitation will be on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rock Creek Cemetery. Brother Joel Snyder will be officiating.
Judy is survived by her sons, Michael Wilson, Aron Carr and Asa Carr; granddaughters, Holly Wilson, Amy Alexander, Sommer Wilson and Sadi Carr; and sister, Nina Holt.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alan Wilson; parents, Edward Garrett and Lillie Mae Oden Garrett; and sisters, Nancy Smith and Cheri Barber.
Judy was a retired hairdresser, and a member of the Decatur Lady Eagles.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Alexander, Tylon Smith, Tyler Cartee, Corey Holt, Dylan Sparkman and Buster Cagle.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
