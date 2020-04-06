DECATUR — Graveside service for Mrs. Julia Ann Mason-Cunningham, 86, is noon Friday, April 10, 2020, at Decatur City Cemetery. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Sharpley Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, no more than five people in funeral home at a time for public viewing.

