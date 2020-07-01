MOULTON — Julia “Faye” Thompson, age 82, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home following a stroke.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Moulton Memory Gardens with Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. Officiating the service will be Reverend Neil Carter.
Miss Thompson was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she was baptized on September 4, 1949. Miss Thompson was born March 10, 1938 in Moulton to John P. Thompson and Mary Lee Parker Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Aaron Lee Thompson; sister, Dora Thompson Coffey and niece, Patricia Coffey Ferguson.
She is survived by her brother, John Wayne Thompson (Joyce); sister, Elizabeth Thompson Naylor (Roger); brother-in-law, Russell Coffey Jr.; niece, Sandy Coffey Frost (Eric); nephews, Jeff Shelton (Laura), Jason Thompson, Bart Naylor and Gary Naylor (Lisa).
Memorials can be bade to St. Jude Childrens’s Research Hospital or the Gideons International.
