DECATUR — Julia Florence Lloyd Corbin, 73, of Decatur, died Monday, February 15, 2021, at her residence. No service is scheduled at this time. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting her family.
Mrs. Corbin was born June 25, 1947, in Randolph County, WV to Elmer Lloyd and Mary McCauley Lloyd. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by three sons, Troy Corbin (Alexandria) and Jason Corbin, both of Decatur, and Brandon Corbin (Morgan) of Brownsburg, IN; two daughters, Christine Childers and Karen Corbin, both of Decatur; two brothers, David Lloyd (Elaine) and Billy Lloyd, both of West Virginia; four sisters, Helen Taylor (Ronald) of West Virginia, Gladys Lloyd Moore of West Virginia, Mary Ann Lloyd of Maryland, and Barbara Lloyd of West Virginia; and four grandchildren, Bradford Corbin of Englewood, CO, and Emily Childers, Sailer Corbin, and Charlotte Corbin, all of Decatur.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
