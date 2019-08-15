ATHENS — On Sunday August 11, 2019, Julia Smith Erwin, passed away at Athens Hospital at the age of 93. She was a former resident of Decatur, Madison, and most recently lived at Athens Health and Rehab Facility. She suffered with dementia.
Julia was born on March 8, 1926 to Charles and Flora Smith of Alexander City, Alabama. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Hamilton; three grandchildren, Ali D’Antonio (Mark), Erwin Hamilton (Scarlett) and Eric Hamilton; and a great- grandson, Easton Hamilton. In addition to her parents and sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Erwin; and her son, James H. Erwin Jr.
Private graveside services were held on August 13, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur.
