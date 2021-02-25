DECATUR — Julia T. McKinney, age 90, passed away on February 20, 2021 at the Decatur Morgan Hospital in Decatur, Alabama. She was born on May 21, 1930 in Birmingham, Alabama. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Anita) of Decatur and David (Nancy) of Birmingham; daughter, Gayle Allgood (Robert) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Andrea Carter (Jay), Amy Smith (Ches), Allison Grill (Pat), Ashley Williams (Ben), Neal Allgood (Jayme), and Shannon Ray (Collin); and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Edward L. McKinney; her parents, Chester E. Thrash and Naomi W. Thrash; brother, Chester L. Thrash; sister, Doris T. George; and granddaughter, Lisa McKinney.
Julia graduated from West End High School and worked for the Southern Bell Telephone Company and Mt. Brook High School along with raising her three children. She was a member of Cahaba Heights United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where she sang in the choir and was an active member of the United Methodist Women’s group. Julia loved travelling, tailgating at Auburn football games, china painting and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite activity was spending time with the love of her life, her husband, Ed.
A Celebration of Julia’s life will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, AL. Visitation will begin at noon, with the service following at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Neighborhood Christian Center, 619 Bank Street N.W., Decatur, Alabama 35601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.