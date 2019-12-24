DECATUR — Funeral for Julie Michelle Prickett, 45, will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at new Life Christian Center, Boaz, with Shelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial is in New Life Christian Center Cemetery. Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
