DECATUR — Juliet Foster, 78, of Decatur passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Her visitation will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, September 21, at Annunciation Catholic Church with a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father Charles Merrill officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Juliet is survived by her son, Keith Foster and granddaughters, Ella, Olivia, Madilyn and Sofia, all of Decatur; son, Nick S. Foster of Madison; brother, James Tunstill (Sherry) of Decatur; niece, Sandra Moseley (David) of Fort Payne and grandnephews, Jake and Zac; niece, Wendy Tunstill of Birmingham, and many family and friends.
Juliet was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Foster, and parents, William and Myrtle Tunstill.
Juliet was a Decatur High School graduate and worked 36 years in the airline industry starting with Southern Airways, which eventually became Delta Airlines from whom she retired.
Juliet was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church. She was also involved in Community Bible Study and several other clubs and groups.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
