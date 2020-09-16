DECATUR
Juliet Tunstille Foster, 78, died September 11, 2020. Visitation will be Monday from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
