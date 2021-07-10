Marye Cable, 12 p.m., St. Stephens PB Church, Decatur
T.L. Cheatham, 11 a.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Neal Conner, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Decatur
Diana Hedges, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Brad Johnson, 3 p.m., 309 Tammy St. SW, Decatur
Bill Tepper, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
John Varner Jr., noon, Flint Hill M.B. Church, Verbena
Nellie Wallace, 11 a.m., Elliott Brown-Service Chapel, Moulton
Opal West, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
