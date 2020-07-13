Herbert Key, 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Asia Today: India sees another surge, hot spots return
- Lotteries for July 13
- 2nd person of interest announced in death of 8-year-old girl
- As US grapples with virus, Florida hits record case increase
- NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky
- 21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
- Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open
- Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft
Most Read
Articles
- UPDATED: Decatur face mask ordinance to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday
- Body found floating in Tennessee River
- 60 bullet casings found at Valhermoso Springs crime scene
- Decatur City Council passes mask ordinance
- 16-year-old who died in July Fourth shooting remembered
- Barrett C. Shelton Jr., longtime Decatur Daily publisher, dies
- Decatur mask ordinance passes, but mayor to delay signing or vetoing it
- At least 130 residents, employees of area nursing homes have COVID-19
- Council continues work on mask ordinance
- Austin High grad overcomes language, cultural barriers, receives full-ride scholarship
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur mask ordinance passes, but mayor to delay signing or vetoing it (26)
- UPDATED: Decatur face mask ordinance to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday (13)
- Decatur council delays mask vote amid protest (10)
- Decatur City Council passes mask ordinance (9)
- Decatur council suggests masks, may require them (7)
- Council continues work on mask ordinance (7)
- Chief identifies Decatur officer who punched store owner; administrative duty began June 8 (6)
- Mask ordinance means persuasion has failed (6)
- Decatur looks to increase employees' share of health insurance premiums (5)
- Man who resigned as village president in Illinois seeks to become Decatur mayor (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.