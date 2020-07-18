James Bradford, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Betty Fleming, 11 a.m., Westmeade Baptist Church, Decatur
Carver Gordon, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Esterleen Hanigan, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Tina Jones, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Hal Prater, 11 a.m., Friendship South of Danville
Paula Bolzle, 2 p.m., Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
