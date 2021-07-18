John Baker, 2 p.m., Hartselle Independent Holy Church of Christ
James Crawley Jr., 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Jewell Nelson, 4 p.m., Union Hill Freewill Baptist Cemetery
Kathleen Pait, 1:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Mary Wiggins, 1 p.m., Macedonia CP Church in America, Decatur
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.