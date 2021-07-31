Murphy Alexander, 11-1 visitation, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Linda Bowen, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel
William Brewington, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Chapel
Polly Butler, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Jimmy Davis, 3 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Wanda Elliott, 12 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Silas Roden, Visitation 10-12, Welcome Center, First Baptist Church, Hartselle
Dwight Waits, 10 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
