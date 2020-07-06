AJ Borden, 2 p.m., Corinth Missionary Baptist Church
Larry Scott Bullard, 5 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Sandra Jean Clavert, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home
Julia Carter, 1 p.m., Rocky Hill Cemetery
Charles Lynn Dunlap, 5 p.m., Moulton Church of Christ
Darrell L. Hall, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home
Glinda Hogan, 11 a.m., Spry Funeral Home, Athens
Wilma Morgan, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Movlyn Roberson, 2 p.m., Falkville City Cemetery
Rex Springer, 11 a.m., Priceville Church of Christ
