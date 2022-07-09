Jo Bates, 12 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Betty Cruse, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home Chapel
Doug Gates, 11 a.m., Athens First United Methodist Church
Alvin Hill, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Charles Johnson, 11 a.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Alice Orr, 12 p.m., Be Blessed Church of Grace, Hartselle
Margaret Smith, 11 a.m., Bell Cemetery, Decatur
Harry Vice, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
David Vines, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
